Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Orangeburg tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
