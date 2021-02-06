Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.