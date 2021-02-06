This evening in Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
