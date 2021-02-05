Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies late. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.