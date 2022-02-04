 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

