This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect cle…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions …