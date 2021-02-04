This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
