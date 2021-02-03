This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
