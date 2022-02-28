This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
