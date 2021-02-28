For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly …
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot t…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…