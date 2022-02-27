Feb. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.