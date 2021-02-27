Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
