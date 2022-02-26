This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperature…
The Greenland ice sheet is melting rapidly at its base and injecting far more water and ice into the ocean than previously thought, research shows.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Exp…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. …