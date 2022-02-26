Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.