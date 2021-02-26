Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.