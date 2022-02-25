 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

