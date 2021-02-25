Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
