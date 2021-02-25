 Skip to main content
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

