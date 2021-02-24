Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.