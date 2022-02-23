Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.