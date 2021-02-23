Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.