Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.