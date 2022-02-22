Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
