Feb. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.