Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.