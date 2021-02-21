This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
