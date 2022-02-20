Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.