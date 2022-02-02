Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
