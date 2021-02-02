Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.