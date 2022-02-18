Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.