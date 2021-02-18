This evening in Orangeburg: Periods of rain. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
