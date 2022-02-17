This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Thunder possible. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
