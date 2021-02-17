 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

