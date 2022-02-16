For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
