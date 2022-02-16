Feb. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.