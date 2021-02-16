Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
