Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.