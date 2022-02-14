Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We'll see sunshine to…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies tod…
This evening in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. To…