Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.