Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.