Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will s…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks t…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orang…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Period…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Model…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temp…