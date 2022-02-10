For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
