 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News