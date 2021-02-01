Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Outdoo…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low near 55F. Wind…