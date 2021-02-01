 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Epic snowball fight returns to DC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News