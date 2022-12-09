Dec. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.