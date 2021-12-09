Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.