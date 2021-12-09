For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
