Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.