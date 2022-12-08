This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy in the evening then periods of showers after midnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods o…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional light rain. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 de…