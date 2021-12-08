For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
