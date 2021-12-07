This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Thunder possible. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
