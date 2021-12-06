 Skip to main content
Dec. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

