For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
