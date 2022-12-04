Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.