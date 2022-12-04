This evening in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeb…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Oran…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 de…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
🎧 Listen to our list of the top 10 weather songs of all time and help us break a tie!