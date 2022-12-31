This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
