For the drive home in Orangeburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Orangeburg, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Th…
Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 37-degree low is forcasted. We will s…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 55 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcasted. The area will …
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees t…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 58-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecas…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Orangeburg will see…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…