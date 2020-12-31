 Skip to main content
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

