Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

