Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
