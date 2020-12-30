 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Dec. 30, 2020 evening weather update for Orangeburg

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News