 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News