For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
